F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Vandoorne plays down 2017 gap to Alonso

F1 News

Vandoorne plays down 2017 gap to Alonso

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Thursday 27 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, with Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Thursday 27 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, with Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Jul.8 - Stoffel Vandoorne insists he is not getting down about his disappointing first season in F1.

The once-promising Belgian is not only struggling with the below-par McLaren-Honda package, but being consistently outshone by his teammate Fernando Alonso.

But he told Brazil's Globo: "I don't think you can compare us yet.

"The two cars are almost never on the track at the same time and under the same conditions. When one runs the other has problems.

"If you look at the results - the numbers - it's true that Alonso is ahead, but we'll see what it looks like when there are not so many interfering variables," Vandoorne, 25, added.

And so the 2015 GP2 champion said he, and also McLaren, still has faith in his ability.

"I have no doubts," said Vandoorne, "and once I have a fast car it will show.

"The timing of our project requires us to work together to overcome the difficulties, so this is the priority."

When asked specifically about McLaren's faith in him, Vandoorne answered: "They know my ability, what I demonstrated in the past, and that I am trying everything to help the team out of this difficult situation.

"I go to the factory a lot, I encourage the group, and they know I'm giving 100 per cent - my maximum - and that's all I can do."

Finally, McLaren boss Eric Boullier denied rumours the gap between Alonso and Vandoorne is because of inequality in the equipment supplied to the drivers.

"It is 100pc false," the Frenchman told the RTBF broadcaster.

"Many people forget that it takes time for young drivers who arrive in formula one.

"Even Verstappen had to acclimatise at Toro Rosso, and it was the same for Ricciardo and many others," said Boullier.

"What is more difficult for Stoffel is that he has one of the best drivers on the grid at his side. But when he really has the car he needs, as at the beginning of the weekend here in Austria, he is at most a tenth behind," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close