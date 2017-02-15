F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Carlos Sainz News / Vandoorne: New McLaren 'a lot faster'

F1 News

Vandoorne: New McLaren 'a lot faster'

Feb.15 - Stoffel Vandoorne has confirmed claims that F1 drivers have been preparing hard for 2017.

New drivers like the Belgian, and younger drivers including Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz, have been working harder than ever for this year's much faster cars.

It has emerged that Sainz has put on 4 kilograms of muscle, and Ocon a full five.

"It's already clear that it (F1) will be a lot faster," McLaren rookie Vandoorne told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

"I have been doing a lot of sports to keep fit. That's the only way, because there's no driving," the 24-year-old said of the winter period.

"The changes in the rules means it will probably be difficult for the drivers. But I don't see it as a problem. I have had a good preparation. The season can start now for me," Vandoorne added.

Hopes are high for a much better season for McLaren-Honda in 2017, but opinions are actually mixed about how the 2017 car and engine will fare.

Vandoorne said: "I don't know much about it. I have only tested in the simulator, but it is already clear that it will be a lot faster than in previous years.

"The past few years were difficult for McLaren, but the team has also made a lot of progress," he added.

"Hopefully we can start in two weeks with good testing in Barcelona."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest Carlos Sainz News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls