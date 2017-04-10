F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vandoorne: McLaren 'faster in corners than Williams'

F1 News

Vandoorne: McLaren 'faster in corners than Williams'

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Apr.10 - Stoffel Vandoorne has isolated Honda amid McLaren's current performance crisis.

His teammate Fernando Alonso joked in China that his surprisingly strong performance in both qualifying and the race was with "divine" involvement, due to the extreme lack of power from the Japanese-made power unit.

Belgian Vandoorne concurs: "The car feels pretty good.

"When I was behind the Williams of Massa, I even commented that I was faster in every corner," he told the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

But the rookie said there was no way he could have thought about passing the Williams.

"Attack? Our top speed on the straights is too low for racing. It's impossible for us.

"At the start of the straight you look in the mirror and by the end a car is next to you. We urgently require more power," Vandoorne insisted.

"Even with DRS open we can't pass anybody."

The only bright spot for McLaren-Honda is the performance shown in Australia and China by Alonso in the sister car, amid speculation the Spaniard is angling for a switch to a faster team for 2018.

But Vandoorne said after Shanghai: "The engineers said our potential laptimes were similar, but the difference was the groups we were in. Up front, the pace is higher but further back, where I was, you lose time because there are more slow cars."

And he insisted Alonso's pace is not McLaren's only positive anyway.

"The feeling with the car is pretty good," he said, "the updates seem to work, the chassis is moving in the right direction -- we just lack speed on the straights."

And Vandoorne said that is not likely to change for Bahrain, either.

"It's the second race of the year, we know it's not easy with our car now but we try the best we can and there will be improvements soon," he said.

"But it will probably not be for Bahrain -- I think it's going to be a bit of a difficult weekend for us again."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls