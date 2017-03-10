Vandoorne: McLaren drivers must control frustration

F1-Fansite.com

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.
Mar.10 - Stoffel Vandoorne says he and McLaren-Honda teammate Fernando Alonso need to keep their frustration under control.

Ahead of the works Anglo-Japanese collaboration's third consecutive season, it is clear patience is running out as Honda struggle once again to supply a competitive and reliable power unit.

But amid the situation, rookie Vandoorne sounds calmer than his veteran teammate Alonso.

"The last thing we are allowed to do is be frustrated and do nothing. We are McLaren, one of the best teams that has already solved tough situations in the past," he said.

As for Alonso's obvious frustration this week, Vandoorne said: "Fernando and I talk a lot and we agree that we cannot be frustrated, we have to work together to go forward and improve.

"I don't think our relationship has changed," he added. "We are not really in an ideal situation, but we are working hard for the team, our driving style is similar and we both have the same comments about the car, which is good for developing in the right direction.

"I would have liked a start with more laps, but in F1 you can't choose, it is as it is," said the Belgian.

At the same time, the 24-year-old said he feels ready for Australia.

"100 per cent," said Vandoorne. "I prepared for Bahrain 2016 was much less preparation.

"I am confident with the car, I can attack as I want to. Hopefully we can have some new parts in Melbourne and improve.

"I'm still very happy that I can drive an F1 car. It's only my first full season. Ok, we currently have some problems, but it hasn't affected my confidence in any way."

