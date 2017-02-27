F1 News

Vandoorne under less 'time pressure' than Alonso

Feb.27 - Stoffel Vandoorne agrees he is under less pressure than Fernando Alonso to reach his career ambitions in the next years with McLaren.

Although already 24, the Belgian is a highly rated rookie in 2017 and he said he is patient to build up towards winning races and the title with the famous British team.

During an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper, Vandoorne admitted that he is under less time pressure than the 35-year-old Alonso to win a title.

"You are right that I still have time so I can afford to build up for the future, and that is what I want to do with this team," he said.

"But that does not change that the sooner I can win, the better," Vandoorne added.

He also denied that the meteoric impact made recently by teenager Max Verstappen puts more pressure on him to similarly impress.

"Well, that's the least of my worries," said Vandoorne. "Building up with this team for the future is more important than comparing with other drivers."

Finally, Vandoorne said he is happy with the new orange and black McLaren, after two less than successful years for the Honda-powered team.

"With the numbers in the simulator and on the engine bench, and when I see some other cars, I have the impression that ours is maybe more advanced, more developed.

"With the change of regulations, we have in any case a great opportunity to close the gap of the last two years," he added.