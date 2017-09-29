F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vandoorne happy as Honda slows 2017 development

F1 News

Vandoorne happy as Honda slows 2017 development

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Sep.29 - Stoffel Vandoorne says he is comfortable with Honda's approach to the final six races of its McLaren adventure.

After the McLaren-Honda divorce was announced in Singapore, Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa said the Japanese marque would slow down the rate of engine improvements offered to McLaren in order to avoid grid penalties.

McLaren driver Vandoorne, who will be powered by a Renault engine next year, said he can understand that approach.

"Yes, because we want to achieve the best possible results in the remaining races," he said.

"It's hard to say which approach is the best, but we just want to finish the last six races in the highest possible positions, and if possible score a few points," the Belgian added.

Earlier, it was rumoured Honda was preparing its 'Spec 4' upgrade for its home race at Suzuka, but now Fernando Alonso is not so sure.

"First, the engine needs to be ready," said the Spaniard.

"Then we have to decide if the power gain is enough to justify the penalty. Honda wants to do well at Suzuka, but if it's only a few horse power and we start from the back, that will not be possible."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close