Vandoorne 'felt self-doubt' during tough 2017

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America. Saturday 21 October 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren.
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America. Saturday 21 October 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren.

Nov.26 - Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted his first full season in F1 tested his self-confidence.

A standout junior driver, the Belgian struck early trouble this year as he struggled to adapt to F1, McLaren-Honda, and having Fernando Alonso as his teammate.

Asked what 2017 taught him, the 25-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws: "That you should never doubt yourself.

"That you have to stick to your self-confidence, no matter what, and I did that.

"Ok, in those first difficult months I felt a bit of doubt here and there, but I also said to myself that it is not possible that I lost all my talent over one winter time.

"It has made me stronger for the rest of my career, and for the day that I get a car to fight for wins. I have learned a lot from all those problems, how to deal with them and how to find a solution," Vandoorne added.

