Valsecchi: Kvyat could return to Red Bull

Valsecchi: Kvyat could return to Red Bull

Daniil Kvyat during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace 2016
Daniil Kvyat during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace 2016

May 11 - Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat may be scrapping for a plum seat at Red Bull's senior team for 2018.

That is the claim of 2012 GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi, who today works for Italian television.

He told Russia's Championat that, while Red Bull's current drivers are firmly under contract, there may still be a place up for grabs for 2018.

"My feeling is that there will be one empty seat next season," Valsecchi said.

"I don't think (Daniel) Ricciardo will stay -- there's a chance he could go to Ferrari or somewhere else. So perhaps Kvyat will have the opportunity to return to Red Bull," he added.

"We cannot know for sure of course, as to predict the decisions of Red Bull is sometimes almost impossible. But I like Kvyat -- he's a good guy and a good driver."

Kvyat and Sainz drive for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso.

