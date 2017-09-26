F1 News

UAE’s Rapid Rise in Motorsport

It’s a relative new-comer to the glamorous world of motorsport, but when it comes to hosting a great race, the UAE is fast becoming one of the leaders of the field.

With the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 coming up, it’s worth reflecting on how quickly the event has developed such a prestigious position in the sport. It’s hard to believe that it was only in 2007 that Abu Dhabi first saw Formula 1 action, but since then things have moved fast and as a host, the UAE is now held in very high regard.

You see, motorsport isn’t just about the racing. Of course the purists would disagree, but really it’s not. It’s not just about the thrills and spills of the race itself, the heart-pounding near-misses and daring overtaking, it’s also about the glamour and the hospitality.

Nobody wants to watch a race in an ugly location without somewhere comfortable to watch from and plenty of great food to enjoy. What truly makes the experience memorable is good company, good food and a beautiful place. UAE offers all of this and does so with a charm of its own. This is why it’s moving so rapidly up the leader board of the great hosts of motorsport.

If you think about it for a moment it’s not hard to see why. Flying in for the racing, there are so many other things to see and enjoy that you’ll be spoilt for choice. Such major music acts as Mumford and Sons are confirmed for the after-race concerts, then at Al Reem Island the restaurant scene is really something, offering everything from beautifully crafted sushi to juicy hamburgers with perfect golden fries. There’s even authentic Italian-style gelato, and with a delivery service you can actually have this top quality restaurant food delivered to your hotel for the ultimate in luxury.

Then there’s all the amazing shopping on offer. It’s true that the UAE has the largest shopping centre on the planet, but it’s not all about quantity as the quality of shopping here is unbeatable too. With the most prestigious and sought-after brands now recognising the UAE as an incredible market and the home of lavish living, you’ll find everything from Alexander McQueen to Hermes here.

And finally there are the tourist spots. Don’t forget that the UAE is home to the tallest building in the world. Now who could resist a visit to that? Burj Khalifa stands at an impressive 828m, or 160 stories high. More than merely a tall building though, this sky scraper is a real work of art and offers personalised tours for the best experience possible.

So even though it hasn’t been at it for long, it’s clear why UAE has the status it does in motorsport. Coming to see the racing never means just watching the racing, it means elegant dining, fabulous shopping and sight-seeing in style.

