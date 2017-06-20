F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 News / Tyre management not among McLaren's problems

F1 News

Tyre management not among McLaren's problems

Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Saturday 10 June 2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Saturday 10 June 2017.

Jun.20 - Tyre management is not among McLaren's problems in 2018.

That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, as the great British team races towards divorce with its hapless works engine partner Honda.

McLaren's actual 2017 chassis, however, is arguably one of the best in the field.

One reason for that is McLaren's approach over the winter to preparing for the new, wider and grippier Pirelli tyres.

Although Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull provided 'mule' test cars for the Italian tyre supplier to compile data, it emerges McLaren was also actively engaged with the development process.

"We were the only team to send an observer to all 24 days of testing, and we made more demands for data that the FIA and Pirelli wanted to give us initially," team boss Eric Boullier said.

"So from the beginning we had a good understanding of the tyres, without the need to build a 2015 (test) car," the Frenchman added.

Nonetheless, Honda's ongoing struggles mean McLaren is set for another bad outing this weekend in Baku, especially as the circuit has a huge 2 kilometre straight.

We reported earlier that the Japanese marque will release an intermediate upgrade for its engine in Azerbaijan, but boss Yusuke Hasegawa warned: "I think we can expect another tough challenge for the team.

"We're going through a difficult time at the moment, but we're doing all we can to rectify the situation."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls