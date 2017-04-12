F1-Fansite.com

Turkey set for F1 return

2011 Turkish Grand Prix - Friday Istanbul Motor Park, Istanbul, Turkey 6th May 2011 Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31.
Apr.12 - Turkey could be set to return to the F1 calendar.

With its popular Hermann Tilke-penned circuit, Istanbul Park was on the schedule between 2005 and 2011, until the government decided not to proceed for cost reasons.

But now, the Daily Sabah newspaper reports that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met this week in the capital Ankara with F1's new chief executive Chase Carey.

The news was confirmed by the presidential website, adding that the Turkish sports minister and the Istanbul Park circuit chief were also present.

"I hope that with the help of Mr president, God willing, Istanbul Park will again host formula one," track boss Ali Vural Ak was quoted by the Hurriyet daily.

"We have not signed yet but all that remains is a signing," he added.

