Try your luck at speed row betting on F1 races

Speed row bets in F1 are the wagers where the sports bettor predicts which driver will finish in the highest position among a group of 5. As there are normally 5 drivers under consideration, they are priced in the range of 3/1 to 4/1. Speed row bets are generally treated as sucker bets, and can be placed at all popular online bookmakers, including the likes of SportingBet and others. On a side note, if you do decide to place speed row bets at SportingBet, don’t do it before going over this comprehensive SportingBet review.

The drivers put into groups in speed row betting are usually evenly matched. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of random results, often making it hard for punters to find good value in these bets.

Which are the best speed row bets in F1 racing?

The easiest ones to pick among the speed row bets are the ones that comprise of the top 5 drivers. As a good percentage of race winners go on to repeat their performances, you can easily guess the outright winner in a F1 race, rather than opting to pick the highest finisher from among 5 random drivers.

Since only a handful of drivers consistently win F1 races each year, majority of these races have just 5 to 7 drivers with good winning chances. Even among them, you can easily pick out 3 to 5 who have a good chance of taking the chequered flag.

How these bets are different from the regular F1 bets?

How speed row bets are different from the others is that the punters are normally provided lower odds on every driver (compared to the outright race winner bets) as all other drivers are not in the fray. As non-considered drivers don’t have any winning chances anyways, the dead money should ideally be factored into the odds (which it isn’t).

How to find the best value in them?

As also mentioned earlier, the easiest method of picking winning speed row bets on a consistent basis is by betting on groups of the top 5 drivers, which in most cases would consist of the eventual race winner. However, why do you think bookies offer such Top 5-based speed row bets knowing that the punters can easily opt for an outright winner bet? There are a couple of reasons:

Most casual sports bettors think they have a better chance of winning these bets and they’re more fun

Bookmakers earn a higher margin from these bets

The only way you can find some value in speed row bets is when you’re dead sure that one driver clearly has a better winning chance compared to the other 4. If you do see such a possibility, then the question becomes about getting the best odds.

The process of placing speed row bets is almost the same as picking race winners. The ideal way to profit from them is by staying up-to-date with the F1 happenings, and carrying out a bit of research on your own.

