Trainer: 2017 cars easier for older drivers

Feb.28 - F1's more experienced drivers will adapt more easily to the sport's much faster cars.

That is the claim of Mark Arnall, who for years has been 37-year-old Kimi Raikkonen's trainer.

"The younger generation have not experienced these G-forces before," he told Finland's Turun Sanomat. "But for Kimi and also Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa, the situation is not completely new.

"In 2005 and 2006, the strain on the neck muscles in particular was extreme," said Arnall. "In the last few years, the physical requirement has been lower, but Kimi's programme didn't really change.

"Of course it has changed again now, so I don't see any reason why Kimi should have any difficulty with these cars."

