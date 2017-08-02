Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change

Aug.2 - Toro Rosso could get another colour change for 2018.
The speculation comes after Sean Gelael got his next F1 test with the Red Bull junior team in Hungary.
Not too long ago, the Indonesian driver's father Ricardo was linked with a buyout of the now-defunct Manor team.
Gelael runs the Jangonya Ayam company, which is the Indonesian branch of global fast food giant KFC.
Now in the post-grand prix test in Hungary, Sean Gelael appears to have impressed Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost.
"His performance was very good and he did not stop improving on every lap," he is quoted by El Confidencial.
"Comparing him with Kvyat and Sainz, he was very good in braking, attacking the kerbs and in slow corners.
"If he continues like this he will come to F1 with success," Tost added.
El Confidencial, a Spanish newspaper, wondered: "Will Toro Rosso paint their cars like KFC?"
But Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 correspondent, wrote in Blick newspaper: "Gelael is supported by Kentucky Fried Chicken millions at home, but his F1 chances are rather low."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.