F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Toro Rosso gets Honda engine in 2018

F1 News

Toro Rosso gets Honda engine in 2018

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy 2017 Water sprays from the rears of Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso STR12 Renault, in the pit lane.
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy 2017 Water sprays from the rears of Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso STR12 Renault, in the pit lane.

Scuderia Toro Rosso is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to run Honda power units starting from the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Franz Tost (Scuderia Toro Rosso, Team Principal):
“Everyone in our team is very much looking forward to working with Honda. Ever since its founder Soichiro Honda entered his motorcycles in events, racing has always been a central part of the company’s ethos.

It’s a very exciting challenge and I hope that both parties will gain a great deal from it as we develop together. Honda has a long history in Formula 1, dating back to 1964 when it first entered the sport with its own team and, as an engine supplier it has taken five Drivers’ World Championship titles and six Constructors.

This heritage, together with the full confidence that we have in Honda’s capabilities to succeed, make me strongly believe that we will achieve a fruitful future together.’

James Key (Scuderia Toro Rosso, Technical Director):
“We are very pleased with our new partnership with Honda and the opportunities this presents, and we start to work immediately. It will be a question of adaption of our plans rather than a wholesale change and we are in the process of re-planning our design and production activities in conjunction with Honda to ensure that we both hit all our important deadlines.

There are some challenges to face given the time of year but Toro Rosso has faced many difficult tasks with timing in the past and has the flexibility to deal with it. We will be working hard not to only re-design the PU installation but also ensure that this has minimal or no effect on the ongoing development work for 2018 – that is our current target.

The architecture of the car will change in line with the PU requirements and our chassis and gearbox designs are currently under review to be adapted accordingly, similarly we will be working closely with Honda on the performance aspects of the PU installation that the chassis will influence to ensure we maximise the potential of the package as a whole from the outset. We look forward to a strong, stable and proactive partnership with our colleagues at Honda.”

Takahiro Hachigo (President & Representative Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.):
“Toro Rosso is an experienced team with a youthful energy and history of nurturing the stars of the future. Everyone at Honda is looking forward to working with Toro Rosso, and we are excited to start this new chapter in our Formula 1 journey with them.

I would like to express our appreciation to Liberty Media and the FIA for their cooperation toward the realization of this partnership. Honda and Toro Rosso will work as one team to strive for progress and a successful future together. We appreciate the support of our fans as we begin this challenge.”

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Toro Rosso gets Honda engine in 2018

  1. Marco

    I keep saying that will be really funny to see the Toro Rossos/Honda works team in front of McLarens/Renault customer team next year, with Alonso (still a great pilot) screaming in the radio. It was the best thing that could happen to Honda, and if tbey finally put its act together, we can see a Red Bull/Honda works team really soon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close