Todt wants less pressure on Schumacher son Mick

Jan.31 - FIA president Jean Todt has urged the collective motor racing world to ease the pressure on the shoulders of Mick Schumacher.

Todt, the former Ferrari boss, is arguably the closest friend of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, whose 17-year-old son Mick is set to charge into European F3 this year.

However, Mick is already being linked with a near-certain formula one career, with Schumacher's old teams Mercedes and Ferrari touted as likely suitors.

But Todt said: "Mick's a wonderful boy. I have known him since he was a baby and I love this boy. I can only ask everyone not to put him under so much pressure."

Todt was speaking to the German news agency SID at the Spobis sports business congress in Dusseldorf, where the Schumacher family-linked 'Keep Fighting' award was being handed out.

When asked if Mick has a sure future in F1, Todt would not comment.

"Mick is going to develop in his way, but he loves racing and in Formula 4 he has shown what he can do.

"He should be left alone to continue developing," the 70-year-old Frenchman added.

