Todt undecided over third FIA presidency term

Jean & Nicolas Todt (father and son)

Mar.9 - Jean Todt says he has not decided if he will run for a third consecutive term as FIA president.

The former Ferrari chief took over from Max Mosley in 2010, and then secured a new four-year term covering 2014-2017.

71-year-old Todt's presidency has often been controversial, as he keeps a much lower profile than predecessor Mosley and makes decisions based on consensus.

Asked by the FIA's own magazine Auto if he will stay beyond this year, Todt said: "I have begun to work with my team and our members to make my decision and this will allow me to announce that choice very quickly.

"Of course, with a democratic organisation I could have a competitor who beats me. But clearly it's a goal that should be addressed in motor sport, whoever is the leader, to try to bring costs down."

