Todt: No 'serious' interest in 11th, 12th teams spots

Sep.7 - F1 looks set to stay at just ten teams for now.
Recently, FIA president Jean Todt confirmed reports that a couple of groups have expressed interest in filling the last two team places in pitlane.
"If a large manufacturer wants to come in, that is easy," said the Frenchman. "If it is an independent team, we would have to take a closer look."
It now appears as if the interest expressed recently was indeed by parties proposing to launch smaller, independent teams.
Todt said: "Yes, there are enquiries, but nothing that I would describe as serious.
"We now have ten teams and a good world championship, but ideally we would have 12 teams as is allowed in the current agreements.
"If we would get to the point where a serious request is made, as was the case with Gene Haas, then we would make a new tender," he added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.