Todt: F1 could have new teams for 2019

Todt: F1 could have new teams for 2019

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, FIA President Jean Todt, and Chase Carey, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Jun.22 - Jean Todt has not denied that a new team might be lining up to enter formula one.

There have been rumours a new project backed by Chinese investors has been shopping around at existing teams for personnel.

And now, Brazil's Globo reports that a company called China F1 Racing Team has been registered at Companies House in Britain.

Indeed, filed documentation shows that the London based company, with a single director who has been in business for many years, was previously called Bronze Fortune.

FIA president Todt is quoted by France's L'Equipe: "We currently have ten teams but the idea is to have twelve.

"There is an opportunity for one or two teams to join F1. There are a lot of rumours in this area, but there is a clear interest from several sides," he added.

However, Todt said there would be no time for a new outfit to be up and running in time for 2018.

"When we see that the right time has come, we will announce a process for potential new teams," he said.

