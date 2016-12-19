F1-Fansite.com

Todt asks Massa to be F1 steward

Dec.19 - Felipe Massa says he has been invited by his former boss to become an F1 steward.

Although the Brazilian is understood to be considering an offer to cancel his retirement if Valtteri Bottas leaves Williams, Massa told UOL Esporte that another option is becoming one of the ex-drivers who doubles as a rule-adjudicating steward.

The 35-year-old said the offer came directly from Jean Todt, his former boss at Ferrari.

"He said he wants me to become a steward at the races, but I don't know if that's what I want to do," Massa said, referring to Todt who is now FIA president.

"I certainly can do something with the FIA, helping with the road safety campaign or something. But steward; I don't know."

