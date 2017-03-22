F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Todt agrees V10 return 'unthinkable'

F1 News

Todt agrees V10 return 'unthinkable'

Bernie Ecclestone, Lewis Hamilton and Jean Todt (right)
Bernie Ecclestone, Lewis Hamilton and Jean Todt (right)

Mar.22 - Jean Todt has joined fellow F1 boss Ross Brawn in saying a return of loud, normally-aspirated engines in the sport is "unthinkable".

The volume, complexity and expense of the current 'power unit' technology has been controversial since its inception, and talks about the rules beyond 2020 are set to begin.

But Brawn, who is F1's new sporting boss, said this week that going back to V8, V10 or V12 technology is "unthinkable".

"However, we are thinking about the evolution of the hybrid engine," he said.

Now, FIA president Todt has backed Brawn's prediction about the future of the F1 power unit.

"Everybody's vision is to try to do better for formula one," the Frenchman is quoted by the German news agency SID.

"We must think about new opportunities and innovations, and always look forward. But it is unthinkable to leave the hybrid engines -- the V10 and V12 of the past should stay in the past, even if it is unreasonable to spend money each year on new technologies," Todt added.

The FIA chief also praised F1's new owners Liberty Media, even though the sport's long-time supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been ousted.

"They have new ideas and are very professional, and will create new opportunities for communication," said Todt.

"The new cars? I think we will see a good show. Bernie Ecclestone gave a lot to formula one, but he gained a lot as well. Now I hope that at 86 he is happy to see his child in good hands," he added.

Finally, Todt spoke about the forthcoming FIA presidential elections, saying it is not a certainty that he will run.

"If there are younger people who want my place I'll have to think seriously," said the 71-year-old.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls