F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Teams unhappy amid Mercedes-Honda cooperation rumours

F1 News

Teams unhappy amid Mercedes-Honda cooperation rumours

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Launch, Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid, Power Unit Mercedes-Benz PU106B Hybrid ;MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Launch, Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid, Power Unit Mercedes-Benz PU106B Hybrid;

May 18 - Two F1 teams have admitted their opposition amid rumours Mercedes is preparing to help Honda finally get up to speed in formula one.

The rumour has been taking shape in recent weeks, and in Barcelona it emerged that the Austrian company Avl might also get involved to help Honda finally end its reliability and performance crisis.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, however, is not confirming the rumblings.

"Honda is a large and prestigious company," he told Spain's El Mundo Deportivo.

"They're in a difficult situation now but I'm sure they will find a way out and do not need our help."

But amid the rumblings, there are already signs that some of Mercedes and Honda's rivals are not happy with the plan.

Renault-powered Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said: "I don't know if it's true, but I don't think it's a good idea.

"There are already very strict rules about cooperation with regards to the chassis."

And amid a sea of 'no comments' elsewhere, Bob Fernley admitted that as Force India's deputy boss, he would not be happy if Mercedes started working with Honda.

"As a team that's not only paid for its (Mercedes) engines but contributed to the development of them, I would certainly be very negative towards sharing that technology with another team that is a competitor of ours," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls