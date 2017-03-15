F1-Fansite.com

Teams meet with F1 owner Liberty in London

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, talks with Chase Carey, Chairman of Formula One Group and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the Paddock

Mar.15 - The big names in F1 have this week headed from a farewell party for Bernie Ecclestone to a meeting with the sport's new owners.

Last week, the ousted F1 supremo's friend Flavio Briatore revealed that every major figure in the sport headed to London to farewell Ecclestone, 86.

"I was surprised that everyone was there," F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"After the first shock, he was in a good mood all night and the farewell party was very well received," he added.

Lauda said he and many others in the paddock will "miss" Ecclestone.

But at the same time, the sport is now looking confidently into its future headed by new owner Liberty Media and Ecclestone's successors Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.

Lauda says the F1 team bosses were invited to London this week to meet with Carey and his team.

"He will tell us where we are heading," said the Austrian.

"They bring new ideas to formula one, which we need." But Lauda also said patience is required, as there are limits to what Liberty can change straight away.

"The organisers have contracts, the teams have contracts," he said. "But there will certainly be news and I can imagine that they will be brought in this year."

