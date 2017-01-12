F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Team boss Vasseur leaves Renault

F1 News

Team boss Vasseur leaves Renault

ABITEBOUL Cyril (fr) Renault Sport managing director ambiance portrait VASSEUR Frederic (fra) racing director Renault Sport Racing F1 team ambiance portrait during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix.
ABITEBOUL Cyril (fr) Renault Sport managing director ambiance portrait VASSEUR Frederic (fra) racing director Renault Sport Racing F1 team ambiance portrait during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix.

Jan.11 - Team boss Frederic Vasseur has left Renault.

There have been signs of political unrest inside the French works team for months, with Kevin Magnussen suggesting it is one of the reasons he decided to leave for Haas.

"I feel like I've been unlucky in formula one to hit two teams (McLaren and Renault) that were having a bit of a mess with their leadership," he told the Danish newspaper BT.

Now, the UK-based team says Frenchman Vasseur and Renault have split "by mutual consent".

But in a statement, Renault seemed to address speculation about problems between Vasseur and fellow Frenchman Cyril Abiteboul, who remains managing director.

"Both parties (Vasseur and Renault) remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future," said Renault.

The carmaker said more "detail" about Renault's second season since returning to F1 as a full works team will be forthcoming next month.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls