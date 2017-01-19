F1-Fansite.com

Surer unsure Bottas can challenge Hamilton

Surer unsure Bottas can challenge Hamilton

Jan.19 - Former F1 driver Marc Surer hopes Valtteri Bottas is up to the task of taking on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Some, like the now German-language commentator Surer, fear that with Nico Rosberg having retired as champion, Finn Bottas might not be fast enough to challenge Hamilton at the dominant Mercedes team.

"For me, Bottas in no high flier, but simply a good racing driver," Swiss Surer told the German broadcaster Sky.

"Now, unlike his former teammate Felipe Massa whose best days were behind him, he has Lewis Hamilton. So we're really going to see what he's made of.

"Lewis can drop the ball a little bit if it becomes too easy, but if that doesn't happen then I can't really see Bottas endangering him," Surer added.

