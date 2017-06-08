F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Surer: Mercedes not Ferrari using team orders

F1 News

Surer: Mercedes not Ferrari using team orders

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Monaco GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Monaco GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Jun.8 - Marc Surer thinks it is Mercedes, not Ferrari, who have been using 'team orders' so far in 2017.

As the 'big two' teams' title battle ramps up, some including Lewis Hamilton suspect Kimi Raikkonen was deliberately dropped behind his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel in Monaco.

But Surer, a former F1 driver turned German-language pundit, said: "Up until now you can't accuse Ferrari of absolutely anything.

"On the contrary," he told the German broadcaster Sky, "in China it was Vettel who was stuck for an eternity behind Kimi. Still, the reds did not intervene.

"Mercedes, on the other hand, clearly did a team order in Bahrain -- even openly on the radio. I think it's good how Ferrari is doing it.

"Later in the year they will still need Kimi, so if they intervene already, you break his morale," Surer added.

However, Raikkonen was obviously angry after Monaco, but Surer thinks Ferrari will have been able to explain what happened with his race strategy afterwards.

"I think Kimi would have understood what happened," Surer said. "He was just angry at first that he lost the race, but Vettel was clearly faster in Monaco, so end of story."

Indeed, many believe Vettel is now the favourite to win the world championship, with Surer thinking Lewis Hamilton needs a change of focus as he fights back.

"If Lewis wants to be champion, he has to pull himself together," said the Swiss. "Fly less around the world and focus more on the race.

"Suddenly Bottas is in front of him, which he did not expect at all, but the Finn is a serious worker who gets the best out of the car, as Rosberg did before him."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls