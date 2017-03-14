F1-Fansite.com

Surer: F1 looks to ban extra wings

Start of the 2014 Australian F1 GP
Start of the 2014 Australian F1 GP

Mar.14 - F1 looks set to ban the 'shark fin' appendages that will fill the Melbourne grid next weekend.

The fins, extending from the rear of the engine cover, "calm the air in front of the rear wing", explained former F1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer.

The so-called 'shark fins' first emerged several years ago but were banned apparently for aesthetic reasons, before being re-allowed for the brand new 2017 regulations.

"Mercedes and some others have even built a second wing in front of the rear wing, but it's terribly ugly and should be banned," Surer told German broadcaster Sky.

"Luckily (F1 sporting boss) Ross Brawn seems to agree," he added.

