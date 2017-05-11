F1-Fansite.com

Stroll says still in F1 learning phase

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams FW40 Mercedes.
May 11 - Lance Stroll says he is still getting up to speed in formula one.

The 18-year-old rookie, derided by some as a 'pay driver', has not only made mistakes but been off the pace of his Williams teammate Felipe Massa so far in 2017.

But Stroll said he's not worried.

"When everything comes together, the gap is not so great," the Canadian told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.

"But with his experience, Felipe knows how to get the maximum from the car. I'm still learning that. But the more I try, the better I understand how the car responds," Stroll added.

"At the moment, everything is new and there is so much more to consider than just driving. But I knew already what to expect. And the challenge is fun, even if it's sometimes difficult and frustrating," he explained.

"It was the same in Formula 3. The start was not easy, but in the second season you know the tracks and what is expected. Now I'm starting again from zero and I have to acquire all of that knowledge.

"Unfortunately it's not a process I can speed up."

So until then, he needs to deal with pressure from the media and also fans who are critical of his current performance.

Stroll said: "They don't see what happens behind the scenes. I always know why the gap is there.

"I don't read what is written anyway, because they don't know the whole picture."

