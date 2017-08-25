F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Still no new contract for Sergio Perez

F1 News

Still no new contract for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Canadian Grand Prix, Thursday 8th June 2017. Montreal, Canada.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Canadian Grand Prix, Thursday 8th June 2017. Montreal, Canada.

Aug.25 - Sergio Perez has emerged from F1's August break without a new contract in place for 2018.

The Mexican headed into the summer factory shutdown period declaring that he hoped his future at Force India would be clear by the end of August.

"Unfortunately there is nothing to report," Perez said at Spa.

"As you know, it's not only my decision as what I do is coordinated with my sponsors. Hopefully there is more clarity by the time we go to Asia."

He denied that he is disappointed with the news out of Ferrari that Kimi Raikkonen is staying put at Maranello.

"It was no surprise to me. It is virtually impossible to get into one of those top teams. Bottas was lucky," said Perez.

"It's sobering that there are only two teams that can win."

Renault has been mentioned as a possible alternate team for Perez, but the 27-year-old insisted: "I cannot go wrong with this team (Force India). They're always there somehow."

Complicating Perez's cause is his current teammate Esteban Ocon, who has been impressive at Force India especially in recent races.

There is also obvious tension between the pair, but Perez insisted: "I'm not afraid of anyone.

"On the other hand I am not surprised by his performance, because these days young drivers are very well prepared for formula one and that is especially true for him.

"He knew a great deal more about F1 than I did when I started."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close