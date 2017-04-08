F1 News

Steward: China GP almost rescheduled

Apr.8 - F1 steward Mika Salo has revealed the decision was almost taken to reschedule the Chinese grand prix.

After weather issues badly affected Friday practice, and with more low cloud forecast for Sunday, one proposal was to stage both qualifying and the race on Saturday.

"That the race would be moved to Saturday was close," former F1 driver and this weekend's driver steward Salo told the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat.

"When we looked again and the weather for Sunday looked better, it was decided no changes would be made," the Finn added.

The FIA has reportedly made medical arrangements so that even if the rescue helicopter again cannot fly on Sunday, the Chinese grand prix can still take place.