Steiner says 'why not?' to 25-race plans

Jun.9 - F1 teams may need to adapt if Liberty Media intends to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races.

New F1 CEO Chase Carey has already said next year's calendar will weigh in at 21 races, but there are rumours of a much longer schedule beyond that.

Fernando Alonso, however, has threatened to quit the sport if there are 25 races.

"Fernando is lucky in the sense that he can afford to go," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said in Montreal.

"As for the teams, there has been talk about increasing the number of races for a long time, but it would require serious preparation.

"If this route is taken, and it is commercially viable for us, then why not?" he added.

"We want to be in formula one -- we are not obliged to be, and if someone thinks there are too many races, they have the freedom to stop," said Steiner.

