F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Steiner: Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt F1

F1 News

Steiner: Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt F1

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Sunday 14 May 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, alongside a caricature.
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Sunday 14 May 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, alongside a caricature.

May 25 - Gunther Steiner has played down claims Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts formula one.

F1 chief executive Chase Carey has said it would be better if the Spaniard was in Monaco grand prix, and Haas chief Steiner agrees that the big winner is Indycar.

"I think Fernando helps Indy more than formula one. But I also see no disadvantage for F1," said Steiner.

"I also think it will be a one-off, because let's be honest: why would anyone want to miss Monaco grand prix? With Fernando, it's clear why he did it, but it would be more difficult for an Indycar driver to prove himself in formula one.

"And let's say Lewis Hamilton wanted to do it: ask Toto (Wolff) if he would agree," he added, according to Speed Week.

However, it could be a different matter for McLaren drivers.

The British team's new executive Zak Brown hinted that McLaren might be considering a full-time Indycar foray.

"It (Indycar) is something that we're definitely going to discuss and (we) have met with Indycar, and are certainly interested in competing in some way, shape or form in the not-too-distant future," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls