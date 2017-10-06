Steiner: 2018 cars will be ready with Halo

Oct.6 - F1 teams will be ready with Halo-equipped cars next year.
That is the view of Haas boss Gunther Steiner, when asked about reports teams are concerned the FIA has released detailed information about Halo very late.
"Everyone is complaining," Steiner said at Suzuka, "but in the end it's the same for everyone. Everything will be done on time.
"Formula one is the highest category of motor sport, so if you are not able to cope with such difficulties then in my view it is better not to be in this championship," he added.
"Of course, if you have two or three extra months to develop a car, we would use them until the last minute," Steiner said.
"But if the information about Halo is shared simultaneously with all the teams, then everything is fine. In any case, we cannot change it."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.