F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz

F1 News

Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz

Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Oct.17 - A sponsor looks set to follow Carlos Sainz from Toro Rosso to Renault.

This weekend in Austin will mark the start of Sainz's new assignment at the French works team, ahead of a full season with Renault in 2018.

The Spaniard's new teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, is looking forward to it.

"Carlos is a young, ambitious driver," the German told Kolner Express tabloid.

"He's supposed to help us get fifth place in the championship," Hulkenberg added.

"I am looking forward to working with him, because I really get along with everyone."

Sainz, 23, has warned that it could take some time for him to get up to speed in an unfamiliar car.

But his cousin and manager, Carlos Elnoro, said Sainz got a "spectacular welcome" when the former Toro Rosso driver visited his new team at Enstone in the past days.

"The atmosphere was very good and people were very happy to see Carlos, because it was known for some time that he was going to come to the team," he told El Confidencial.

"His arrival is a stimulus for the team before the last races of a long season," Elnoro added.

Sainz himself said he was impressed by his visit to Enstone.

"The extension at the factory is still under construction but there are already 640 people working there," he said.

"The facilities given an impression of Renault's commitment to be back at the top in formula one. It's another world compared to Toro Rosso," Sainz added.

Finally, it appears that a personal sponsor, Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia, is set to move from Toro Rosso to Renault.

"In principle, they are talking to the team to see the terms for this year and next year," Elnoro said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now