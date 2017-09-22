F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Spokesman: Earthquake will not stop Mexico GP

F1 News

Spokesman: Earthquake will not stop Mexico GP

Mexican Fans F1/2016
Mexican Fans F1/2016

Sep.22 - Next month's grand prix in Mexico City looks set to go ahead, despite a devastating earthquake whose death toll is approaching 300.

The circuit is currently being used as a staging area for humanitarian and rescue efforts, but the track surface and buildings appear to have escaped major damage.

"It's been inspected twice already from the track surface and also the buildings, and it's ok," a spokesman said.

"We'll continue doing the assessments as we go but so far there's really no concern. We'll have a race," he added.

However, sports events including power lifting and paralympic swimming have already been cancelled in Mexico City.

But the Mexico grand prix spokesman said formula one has the green light for now.

"Right now the concern is really getting everything back to moving from the city perspective and supporting any way we can," he said.

"If things stay the same, we'll just keep working on what we're doing. The track is fine so we just need to re-focus and get this show done."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close