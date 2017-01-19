F1-Fansite.com

Source: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP

F1 fans
F1 fans at Silverstone

Jan.19 - Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix.

Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) indicated it could end its F1 race deal, although president Derek Warwick subsequently played down those fears.

But now, a senior BRDC member claims Silverstone "will definitely drop" the British grand prix after 2019 due to unsustainable costs.

"They will definitely drop the grand prix and see what is going to happen over the next two years," F1 business journalist Christian Sylt quoted the source as saying.

"It's a two-year notice period," the BRDC member is quoted by The Sun newspaper. "There is no question about it because it is not affordable."

