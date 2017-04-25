Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Formula E tickets Monaco
Home / F1 News / Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely

F1 News

Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely

Romain Grosjean Haas VF-17 with crew on grid Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017.
Romain Grosjean Haas VF-17 with crew on grid Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017.

Apr.25 - Haas appears unlikely to complete its brake manufacturer switch ahead of this weekend's Russian grand prix.

After complaining throughout 2016 and now into 2017 about the feeling from his Brembo-supplied brakes, Romain Grosjean got to try the equipment of rival manufacturer Carbon Industries at the recent Bahrain test.

It is believed Haas has been reluctant to make the switch before now, because Brembo is a long-time and trusted partner of the American team's technical partner Ferrari.

Grosjean said of the Brembo versus Carbon Industries comparison: "They feel very similar.

"But we can see from the telemetry that a few things are already working better," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "They behave more in the way I like at the end of the braking process."

At the same time, the Frenchman admitted Brembo has been making recent progress.

"There was an update in China," he said, "and since then it has worked better. We had to wait a year and half to get it."

Switching to Carbon Industries would not be simple for Haas. It is not just the braking material that changes, but also the surrounding equipment and then tuning the complex brake-by-wire and MGU-K integration.

Grosjean admitted: "We should be completely sure that we are improving.

"We cannot sacrifice practice sessions to continue working on brakes," he said.

Brakes aside, Haas is having a good second season to date, even if the high points finishes are not yet consistently flowing.

"Renault is faster than us in qualifying," said Grosjean, "but we have the better race pace."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls