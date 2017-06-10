F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sirotkin not denying Palmer rumours

F1 News

Sirotkin not denying Palmer rumours

Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver with the media. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 12th May 2017. Barcelona, Spain.
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver with the media. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 12th May 2017. Barcelona, Spain.

Jun.10 - Sergey Sirotkin has refused to deny speculation he is being lined up to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault.

Amid rumours about Briton Palmer's immediate future, some have suggested Sergio Perez or Fernando Alonso are in the running to replace him in 2018.

And if Palmer is more immediately ousted, the team's Russian reserve driver Sirotkin would be the obvious choice.

"I try not to react to or talk about rumours," Sirotkin is quoted by Russia's Championat.

"Unfortunately Jolyon has not been able to show the results the machine is capable of, but he is also working hard and trying to make progress.

"So it would be bad for him if I get involved in any political games. We do our job, and I think the team is able to see the whole situation for itself," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls