F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Silverstone sees Ecclestone exit as British GP boost

F1 News

Silverstone sees Ecclestone exit as British GP boost

Mainstraight Silverstone Circuit
Mainstraight Silverstone Circuit

Jan.31 - Silverstone is sounding more hopeful about a future on the F1 calendar, in the days after Bernie Ecclestone lost his job as the sport's chief executive.

Ecclestone was notoriously hard on struggling European promoters, and while his successor Chase Carey says new contract talks are not on the cards, he has made it clear that Britain should be part of the world championship.

Recently, the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) has been warning it will shortly trigger an exit clause and stop hosting the race after 2019.

"We have to look at different revenue streams, we have to look at a different contract to the one we have at the moment to extend beyond 2019," said BRDC president Derek Warwick.

Carey has said London is an attractive potential F1 host city for the future, but at the same time stressed the importance of historic venues like Silverstone.

Warwick told the Guardian: "There will be a way, because Liberty don't want to lose Silverstone and the British grand prix and we don't want to lose it, there has to be middle ground for all of us."

Warwick suggested that his renewed confidence is because of Ecclestone's departure and the arrival of new F1 management, including Carey and also former F1 team boss Ross Brawn.

"We are excited by the change of management," said Warwick.

"We don't think our sanction fee will change, therefore we have to find a better way of increasing our revenue.

"It was probably the right time for Bernie to step aside. It's great we now have new opportunities and new energy to take us in a new direction.

"Maybe we can have more pit walks, bigger concerts, more sponsorship, maybe we can name corners. There are things we can change which we haven't been able to do under the current contract," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls