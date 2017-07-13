F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Silverstone hits back at 'posturing' charge

F1 News

Silverstone hits back at 'posturing' charge

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the Red Bull-RB12
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the Red Bull-RB12

Jul.12 - British grand prix organisers have hit back at F1 owner Liberty Media, after being accused of "posturing".

We reported earlier that, as the British Racing Drivers' Club triggered a post-2019 break clause in its race contract, Liberty criticised the timing of the move in grand prix week.

BRDC chairman John Grant hit back: "It was absolutely not posturing.

"We had one chance to protect our future. We left it to the last possible moment as we wanted to keep all our options open."

However, as Silverstone gears up for this weekend's 2017 race, the news is not a good look.

"This week should be one of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone," a Liberty spokesperson said. "We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture.

"We offered to extend the current deadlines. Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position," he added.

But Grant argued that Silverstone can simply no longer afford the escalating annual fee, which was presented by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone with "no alternative".

"We want to make it clear that we are open to further cooperation with our friends at Liberty Media," he said.

However, it may be a risky strategy for the BRDC, especially as Liberty is promoting a pre-race demonstration event in the capital London this week.

But Grant said London as an alternative British grand prix venue makes "no sense".

"Liberty say they want to protect the iconic circuits, and Silverstone is the only iconic formula one circuit in Britain," he insisted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close