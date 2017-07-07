F1-Fansite.com

Silverstone to axe British GP on Tuesday

F1 News

Silverstone to axe British GP on Tuesday

Williams 40 Event Silverstone, Northants, UK Friday 2 June 2017. Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Jason Plato, Martin Brundle, Claire Williams, Riccardo Patrese, Nigel Mansell, Keke ROsberg, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, Pastor Maldonado, Sir Frank Williams, Patrick Head, Karun Chandhok and Alex Wurz pose with the six-wheeled Williams FW08, Williams FW11 and Williams FW40 Mercedes on the grid. Photo: Sam Bloxham/Williams F1 ref: Digital Image _W6I6495

Jul.7 - Silverstone bosses are expected to axe their British grand prix contract within days.

The Sun newspaper reports that the call to cancel the historic race after 2019 could come as soon as Tuesday.

"It is then expected that the (circuit-owning) BRDC will approach Liberty about agreeing new terms that are more favourable," the report said.

The news comes as new F1 CEO Chase Carey said ahead of the Austrian grand prix that European races are the backbone of the F1 series.

"As we have said since the beginning, we value the importance of the tradition of this sport very much," he told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"Europe is definitely the cradle of formula one, so events that are successful and part of this fascinating history have the best chances to stay."

