F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / 'Shark fins' staying in F1 for now

F1 News

'Shark fins' staying in F1 for now

FIA Race Director, Charlie Whiting makes an appearance in the Drivers Press Conference featuring. BrazilianGP F1/2016.
FIA Race Director, Charlie Whiting makes an appearance in the Drivers Press Conference featuring. BrazilianGP F1/2016.

Mar.23 - F1 fans will have to get used to the look of the 'shark fins' in 2017.

New F1 chief Ross Brawn hinted recently that the unseemly appendages should be banned as soon as possible, but that would require unanimity up and down pitlane.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting confirmed in Melbourne: "There is a very high chance that the issue will be settled for next year.

"Quite a lot of people think the fins are unsightly," international reports quote him saying, "but personally I don't mind them."

Meanwhile, it seems any lingering threat of race protests in Melbourne this weekend has receded.

There are reports Mercedes and Red Bull had to make changes to controversial suspension layouts prior to travelling to Melbourne.

"We are not going to have problems," Whiting confirmed.

"We checked the design of various teams in Barcelona and we will check the others here. But we have no complains about what we saw."

The last remaining spat is between Mercedes and Red Bull, with the latter accusing the reigning world champions of illegally using oil as fuel for a power boost.

"We're not worried about it," said Whiting.

"In Barcelona we analysed the oil systems on different cars to ensure they comply with the rules."

Whiting also said F1 will take a decision next month about the introduction in 2018 of the controversial Halo system, and confirmed rumours that DRS zones may actually be extended later in 2017.

"After China we will understand if we need to respond," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls