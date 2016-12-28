F1-Fansite.com

Schumacher's son targets F1 title

Dec.28 - Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the world championship.

"I want to be formula one world champion, like every driver," said the 17-year-old, who is moving into the top European F3 championship for 2017.

"Formula 3 is the next step for me and I can hardly wait," Schumacher told Bild newspaper. "2017 will certainly be a challenge, but the tests in the past few weeks have shown that the car is great fun to drive.

"This is the category that all the big names have come through," said the former Formula 4 driver. "From the point of view of professionalism, it's a bit closer to formula one and a bit more difficult."

However, the young German said he is not setting a deadline for entering F1, saying it will only happen "Once I feel ready for this step.

"I will only know the moment when it comes," said Schumacher. "I will do it in the way that I think is right."

In his earlier karting career, Mick raced under his mother's surname Betsch, but the youngster said he is now happy to be called Schumacher.

"Even if there is a lot of attention on me, I want to race and that's the most important thing."

