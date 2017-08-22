Scheckter: Verstappen 'stronger than I was'

Aug.22 - 1979 world champion Jody Scheckter says he sees similarities between himself and F1 sensation Max Verstappen.
"Yes, he reminds me of myself in the beginning, although he is perhaps stronger than I was," the South African, who now runs an organic farm, told Italy's La Repubblica.
"I'd also like to say I was like Hamilton, but I had accidents that he never had," the former Ferrari driver added.
"Vettel is very strong now and also earlier when the cars were different, but three years ago Ricciardo beat him.
"As for Alonso, he is good on the track but he behaves incorrectly, such as his year (2007) at McLaren," Scheckter concluded.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.