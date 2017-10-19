F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Saudi Arabia to host Race of Champions

F1 News

Saudi Arabia to host Race of Champions

#Saudi ArabiaOct.19 - F1 drivers will head to Saudi Arabia early next year for the annual Race of Champions.

The Saudi capital of Riyadh will be a controversial choice of venue for the motor racing spectacular, with women only just having been given the freedom to drive.

Normally, sports events in the desert country are not even attended by women, but the government confirmed that "both genders" will be welcome at the "family event".

Race of Champions said in a statement that "driver announcements" will be made "shortly". Pascal Wehrlein injured his back in a Race of Champions crash in Miami early this year.

"With women able to drive in Saudi Arabia from 2018, we feel this is an auspicious moment to be bringing a motor sport event to Riyadh," said Race of Champions boss Fredrik Johnsson.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now