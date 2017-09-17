F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sauber & Williams light up 2018 'silly season'

F1 News

Sauber & Williams light up 2018 'silly season'

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38 Mercedes passes Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C35 Ferrari
Felipe Massa, Williams FW38 Mercedes passes Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C35 Ferrari

Sep.17 - Robert Kubica still has a good chance of returning to formula one next year.

With Carlos Sainz now joining Renault, the Pole - now backed by co-manager and reigning world champion Nico Rosberg - asked to be released from his agreement so he could pursue opportunities elsewhere in pitlane.

His best chance appears to be Williams, where he has now tested on the British team's simulator at Grove.

Williams is considering replacing Felipe Massa, but needs an older-than-25 year old to satisfy alcohol sponsor Martini.

Other possibilities are Jolyon Palmer, Sergio Perez and even Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

Perez could be on the move from Force India, with rumours linking his seat with Charles Leclerc.

And even though Swede Ericsson is strongly tied to Sauber's owners, it is believed Ferrari is pushing hard to accommodate its junior drivers Leclerc as well as Antonio Giovinazzi.

Both Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne - Ferrari's top brass - visited Sauber's Hinwil factory last week, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

A Ferrari spokesman confirmed: "It is true that Marchionne and Arrivabene were in Hinwil.

"Marchionne had never seen the factory. It is also correct that Ferrari wants to see its junior drivers Leclerc and Giovinazzi in the races as soon as possible."

Ericsson, whose seat is now in doubt, told the Swedish publication Expressen: "There are many rumours.

"I know that my managers are in touch with Sauber and several other teams, including Williams.

"We will see what will happen in the coming weeks, but it's an exciting time," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close