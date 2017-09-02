F1-Fansite.com

Sauber poised to make announcement

F1 News

Sauber poised to make announcement

Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Managing Director & CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG, Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team.Beat Zehnder (CH), Sauber F1 Team manager. Autodromo di Monza. Italian GP Friday 01/09/17
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Managing Director & CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG, Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team.Beat Zehnder (CH), Sauber F1 Team manager. Autodromo di Monza. Italian GP Friday 01/09/17

Sep.2 - Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future.

The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is joining for 2018 to replace Pascal Wehrlein, or that Sauber will adopt the name 'Alfa Romeo' next year.

It is said the announcement is scheduled for either Sunday or Monday.

Either way, the suggestion is that Sauber is definitely ramping up its involvement with Ferrari, with new boss Frederic Vasseur having changed direction after scrapping the planned 2018 Honda deal.

"The deal is based on the powertrain," he said at Monza, "but then we will discuss that we could extend the deal on another parameter for some other parts."

However, Frenchman Vasseur played down the suggestions a deal with dominant Formula 2 rookie Leclerc is basically done.

"I think he has to be focused on the Formula 2 championship," he said. "There's still a couple of races to go and it's a bit too early to discuss that."

