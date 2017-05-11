F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sauber 'not worried' about 2018 Honda switch

F1 News

Sauber 'not worried' about 2018 Honda switch

Monisha Kaltenborn Russian GP F1/2017
Monisha Kaltenborn Russian GP F1/2017

May 11 - Monisha Kaltenborn says she is confident Sauber will be more competitive next year with Honda power.

Currently, the Swiss team is struggling with year-old Ferrari power units, but Sauber but will become works McLaren partner Honda's first engine customer for 2018.

However, the Honda is currently the least competitive and most unreliable engine in F1.

But Sauber chief Kaltenborn told Bild newspaper: "I'm not worried about what we are seeing now. We are confident that Honda will get its problems under control."

As for how Kaltenborn can have that sort of confidence, she revealed that her discussions with Honda before signing the deal were lengthy.

"It's important to have transparency," she said, "and we were talking for a long time and have a good insight. It's important that Honda is aware of the problems and is committed to solving them."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Red Bull's 'B car' battle for victory in Spain?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls