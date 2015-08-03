F1 News

Sauber eyes Renault engine switch - report

Aug.3 - Sauber could be set for a change of engine supplier for 2016.

That is the news of the Swiss newspaper Blick, whose veteran and well-connected correspondent Roger Benoit claims that talks took place recently in Hungary.

Currently, Hinwil based Sauber is supplied by its long-time partner Ferrari, but the 'power unit' market looks set for a major shakeup as Renault contemplates buying the Enstone team Lotus.

It could mean divorce between the French carmaker and both Red Bull-owned teams, with Red Bull Racing linked to Mercedes and Toro Rosso with Honda.

In the fallout, Sauber could end up as a Renault customer, Benoit reports.

"It makes sense," the veteran journalist explained, "because in 2016 Sauber would only be Ferrari's number three." He is referring not only to Ferrari's fabled works team, but the new, closely Ferrari-aligned entrant Haas F1 Team.

Regarding the 'silly season', meanwhile, Benoit claims that Mercedes is looking to bring its reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein, 20, onto the grid next year, possibly to replace one of Force India's current drivers Nico Hulkenberg or Sergio Perez.

Benoit said the deal could result in "cheaper engine bills" for the struggling Silverstone based team.

