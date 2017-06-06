F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Salo: No good candidates to replace Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen winner of Qualification GP MONACO F1/2017
Jun.6 - Kimi Raikkonen has a good chance of hanging onto his place at Ferrari beyond 2017.

That is the view of the Finn's countryman Mika Salo, a former F1 driver and now regular FIA steward.

After Monaco, where Raikkonen appeared to be the victim of a Ferrari strategy to demote him behind teammate Sebastian Vettel, many said the 37-year-old is now effectively the de-facto number 2 driver.

It came amid existing speculation that Raikkonen could lose his seat at the end of his current contract.

Salo told Ilta Sanomat newspaper: "Ferrari will surely be considering the fact that Kimi and Sebastian Vettel continue to get along well with each other.

"I don't think there are any available really good guys who are able to do a better job than Kimi," he added.

"Kimi was second in Monaco, but he is close to Vettel all the time.

"Vettel is of course already a lot of points ahead, but if Kimi gets a couple of wins, then it could completely change the situation," said Salo.

